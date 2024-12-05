Left Menu

Government Foregoes Mandatory Legislative Impact Assessments

The Indian government, as informed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, won't mandate post-enactment legislative impact assessments. Each ministry assesses laws' impacts according to their domain. The 23rd Law Commission is tasked with reviewing outdated laws, suggesting reforms and amendments for legislative efficacy.

The Indian government has decided against mandating post-enactment legislative impact assessments for laws passed by Parliament. This decision was shared in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.

Legislative impact assessments involve analyzing the effects of proposed and enacted laws on various social aspects. Meghwal clarified that under the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, it is the responsibility of each ministry or department to study the societal impacts of the laws they propose and implement.

Additionally, the 23rd Law Commission has been tasked with identifying obsolete laws, suggesting necessary reforms, and identifying legislation that requires amendments to align with contemporary economic needs. The aim is to ensure legislative frameworks remain relevant and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

