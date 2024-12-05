Left Menu

Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Suspension Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Manipur government has prolonged the suspension of mobile internet in nine districts due to ongoing law and order concerns. The suspension, extended until December 7, was first imposed on November 16 after violence followed the discovery of several bodies, causing disruptions across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:39 IST
The Manipur government on Thursday announced the continuation of mobile internet suspension for two additional days, affecting nine districts. This extension aims to curb further unrest following recent violent events.

The official order, issued by the Home Department, designates the suspension in districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching, lasting until 5:15 PM on December 7. Authorities are responding to continued concerns over law and order combined with the operation of internet services.

Internet services were initially halted on November 16 in light of troubling discoveries in the regional rivers, which ignited violence. While broadband services resumed on November 19 for critical sectors, mobile internet remains restricted.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

