NIA Intensifies Probe in BJP Leader Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu related to the murder case of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was killed by members of the banned Popular Front of India. The NIA has arrested 19 people and filed charge sheets against 23 individuals so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:42 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday escalated its investigation into the murder case of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, conducting multiple searches across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, according to an official statement.

BJP Yuva Morcha's district executive committee member, Nettaru was brutally murdered by motorcycle-borne attackers believed to belong to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village, Karnataka. According to NIA, this act was intended to spread fear within a targeted community.

The searches targeted locations associated with absconding suspects, as the case was transferred from local authorities to the NIA on August 4, 2022. So far, 19 arrests have been made, and 23 individuals, including four at large, have been charged. The authorities also issued non-bailable warrants and rewards for seven absconders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

