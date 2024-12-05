Left Menu

Parents Demand Justice for RG Kar Medical Tragedy

The parents of a murdered doctor expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP's role in seeking justice for their daughter. They plan to protest, demanding accountability from authorities and urging public support. The doctor's killing remains unresolved, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:54 IST
  • India

The grieving parents of a doctor, who was horrifically raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital four months ago, have voiced disappointment with the opposition BJP's efforts to demand justice.

They announced plans to protest, emphasizing they will not let their daughter's case fade into oblivion. Both common citizens and junior doctors have rallied to support them.

Expressing further mistrust, the parents criticized the reinstatement of junior doctors accused of fostering a threatening culture in medical institutions. They implored the public to rally behind them on social media to demand answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

