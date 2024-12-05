Parents Demand Justice for RG Kar Medical Tragedy

The grieving parents of a doctor, who was horrifically raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital four months ago, have voiced disappointment with the opposition BJP's efforts to demand justice.

They announced plans to protest, emphasizing they will not let their daughter's case fade into oblivion. Both common citizens and junior doctors have rallied to support them.

Expressing further mistrust, the parents criticized the reinstatement of junior doctors accused of fostering a threatening culture in medical institutions. They implored the public to rally behind them on social media to demand answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)