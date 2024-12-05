Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Good Governance: A Promising Turn

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has confidently stated that the National Conference-led government is adequately empowered to tackle the region's public issues.

Speaking during a tribute event for Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's 119th birth anniversary, Choudhary criticized the previous six years' bureaucratic rule and outlined the government's strategy for accountability, which includes suspending ineffective officers.

He emphasized the necessity for timely public issue resolution and reiterated a plea for restoring statehood to the Union Territory. Choudhary also commented on Bangladesh's situation, advocating for the safety and rights of all individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)