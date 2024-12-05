Gold Smuggling Foiled at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted a gold smuggling operation at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, the authorities announced on Thursday.

A tip-off led BSF personnel to conduct a strategic operation in the Nehalchandranagar area, where over 2 kilograms of gold were seized.

BSF officers observed suspicious movement near the border fence late Wednesday night. As they approached, the suspected smugglers fled the scene, taking advantage of the dense foliage and darkness, and leaving behind 2.18 kg of gold in bars and biscuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)