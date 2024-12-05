Unity Amid Crisis: Bangladesh's Call for Accurate News and Justice
Bangladesh's interim government head, Muhammad Yunus, urges religious leaders to accurately report attacks on minorities. At a multi-faith meeting, he emphasized equality and justice, calling for immediate action and accountability. He highlighted the need for truthful information to bridge gaps between media reports and reality.
On Thursday, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, sought the cooperation of religious leaders to gather accurate data on minority attacks and to ensure justice amid reports of rising Hindu-targeted violence.
Addressing a meeting with leaders across the Muslim, Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist communities, Yunus stressed the need for accurate information, highlighting discrepancies between actual events and foreign media portrayals. He emphasized equal rights for all citizens as enshrined in the constitution.
Yunus called for immediate data collection on any attacks and accountability for perpetrators, urging a united front from religious communities to safeguard against such incidents and protect information providers from repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
