Stone-Pelting Incident Injures Policemen in Bihar

Three policemen were injured in a stone-pelting incident by a mob in Bihar's Supaul district. The attack occurred after a group of people, accompanied by a Zila Parishad member, visited the Triveniganj police station. Police took control of the situation and arrested several individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Supaul | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Supaul district, three policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by a mob hurling stones at them. The attack occurred on Thursday morning, and the injured officers were promptly admitted to a government hospital where their condition is stable.

The altercation began after a group, including a Zila Parishad member, visited the Triveniganj police station to meet officers. The meeting proceeded without incident, but as the group exited the station, a sudden attack on the officers commenced. The mob was quickly joined by locals, intensifying the situation.

Law enforcement acted swiftly, deploying additional forces to regain control. A case has been registered, and three arrests have been made thus far with ongoing investigations. The motive behind the meeting and subsequent attack remains undisclosed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

