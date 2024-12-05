Unmasking the Lapses: Probe Launched in Rajouri Office Breach

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are investigating a security breach after unauthorized handling of official documents was detected during a surprise inspection on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma discovered unapproved individuals in sensitive areas of the assistant regional transport officer's office, raising concerns about document security.

He has mandated a thorough inquiry to identify any lapses by office staff and potential involvement of external agents while pledging rigorous measures to maintain office integrity and accountability.

