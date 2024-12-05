Unmasking the Lapses: Probe Launched in Rajouri Office Breach
A surprise inspection in Rajouri's ARTO office revealed unauthorized access to official documents, prompting an immediate probe. The Deputy Commissioner ordered a detailed inquiry to pinpoint lapses and ensure accountability, vowing strict action against those responsible and emphasizing the need for stronger security protocols.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are investigating a security breach after unauthorized handling of official documents was detected during a surprise inspection on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma discovered unapproved individuals in sensitive areas of the assistant regional transport officer's office, raising concerns about document security.
He has mandated a thorough inquiry to identify any lapses by office staff and potential involvement of external agents while pledging rigorous measures to maintain office integrity and accountability.
