Unmasking the Lapses: Probe Launched in Rajouri Office Breach

A surprise inspection in Rajouri's ARTO office revealed unauthorized access to official documents, prompting an immediate probe. The Deputy Commissioner ordered a detailed inquiry to pinpoint lapses and ensure accountability, vowing strict action against those responsible and emphasizing the need for stronger security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are investigating a security breach after unauthorized handling of official documents was detected during a surprise inspection on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma discovered unapproved individuals in sensitive areas of the assistant regional transport officer's office, raising concerns about document security.

He has mandated a thorough inquiry to identify any lapses by office staff and potential involvement of external agents while pledging rigorous measures to maintain office integrity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

