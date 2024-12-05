Tragic Mystery: U.S. National Abducted and Killed in Philippines

A U.S. national has allegedly been killed following his abduction in the southern Philippines, in a case that has baffled authorities and mobilized international concern.

Elliot Eastman, aged 26, was forcibly taken on October 17 by individuals impersonating policemen in Zamboanga del Norte, and reportedly shot.

Despite extensive search efforts by authorities, Eastman's body has not been recovered, prompting collaboration between the U.S. Embassy and local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)