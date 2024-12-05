Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: U.S. National Abducted and Killed in Philippines

Elliot Eastman, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen living in the Philippines, was reportedly killed after being abducted by suspects posing as policemen. According to witnesses, he was shot while resisting capture. Despite searches, his body remains undiscovered. The U.S. Embassy is coordinating with local authorities for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A U.S. national has allegedly been killed following his abduction in the southern Philippines, in a case that has baffled authorities and mobilized international concern.

Elliot Eastman, aged 26, was forcibly taken on October 17 by individuals impersonating policemen in Zamboanga del Norte, and reportedly shot.

Despite extensive search efforts by authorities, Eastman's body has not been recovered, prompting collaboration between the U.S. Embassy and local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

