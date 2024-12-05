Empowering Traders: CSC and CAIT's Social Security Push

In a landmark move, CSC E-Governance Services and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have joined forces to facilitate the enrollment of traders and citizens into government-backed social security schemes. An official statement released on Thursday heralded this partnership as a significant step forward in expanding access to essential welfare programs.

The newly inked agreement pledges to enhance registration efforts for a range of schemes, including the National Pension System, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, among others. By mobilizing dedicated camps for enrollment, the collaboration aims to bolster participation from last-mile beneficiaries, ensuring that these crucial services reach those who need them the most.

Operating through approximately 6 lakh common service centers across India, CSC serves as a vital conduit for delivering government services digitally. Meanwhile, CAIT continues to represent an impressive 9 crore traders through more than 48,000 trade federations and associations nationwide, further amplifying the reach and impact of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)