Empowering Traders: CSC and CAIT's Social Security Push
CSC E-Governance Services and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) partner to enroll traders and citizens into government social security schemes. With over 6 lakh CSCs providing digital access to services nationwide, this collaboration targets last-mile beneficiaries among CAIT’s 9 crore traders.
In a landmark move, CSC E-Governance Services and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have joined forces to facilitate the enrollment of traders and citizens into government-backed social security schemes. An official statement released on Thursday heralded this partnership as a significant step forward in expanding access to essential welfare programs.
The newly inked agreement pledges to enhance registration efforts for a range of schemes, including the National Pension System, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, among others. By mobilizing dedicated camps for enrollment, the collaboration aims to bolster participation from last-mile beneficiaries, ensuring that these crucial services reach those who need them the most.
Operating through approximately 6 lakh common service centers across India, CSC serves as a vital conduit for delivering government services digitally. Meanwhile, CAIT continues to represent an impressive 9 crore traders through more than 48,000 trade federations and associations nationwide, further amplifying the reach and impact of this initiative.
