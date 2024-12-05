Yunus Calls for Unity in Bangladesh Amid Minority Attacks

Bangladesh's interim government head, Muhammad Yunus, urged religious leaders on Thursday for their cooperation in gathering precise information on minority attacks. His call to action comes amidst reports of increased violence against Hindus, sparking concerns of misinformation spread by some foreign media.

During a meeting with religious leaders from various communities, Yunus emphasized a stark contrast between ground realities and stories portrayed internationally. He expressed a need for credible information pathways and stressed the state's role in safeguarding all citizens' rights.

Yunus, addressing media ambiguities, proposed collective efforts to protect informants and urged accountability for perpetrators. His call reflects a national drive toward inclusivity, drawing on recent events celebrated as symbols of unity regardless of faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)