Odisha's Proposed Cow Slaughter Law Sparks Controversy
The Odisha government plans a strict law against cow slaughter, prompting demands for a nationwide beef export ban from opposition parties. The move follows similar legislation in Assam. Critics highlight beef exports from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, urging measures to target exports rather than communities.
The Odisha government's intention to introduce a stringent cow slaughter law has ignited debate among opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, who demand a nationwide ban on beef exports.
This call for action emerged following Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan's comments regarding the state's legislative plans, aimed at aligning with Assam's recent beef consumption ban.
Conglomerated voices, such as BJD's Pramila Mallik and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, argue that prioritizing a nationwide beef export ban would effectively reduce cow slaughter and cattle trafficking, drawing attention to beef exports from BJP-governed states.
