Left Menu

Odisha's Proposed Cow Slaughter Law Sparks Controversy

The Odisha government plans a strict law against cow slaughter, prompting demands for a nationwide beef export ban from opposition parties. The move follows similar legislation in Assam. Critics highlight beef exports from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, urging measures to target exports rather than communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:18 IST
Odisha's Proposed Cow Slaughter Law Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's intention to introduce a stringent cow slaughter law has ignited debate among opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, who demand a nationwide ban on beef exports.

This call for action emerged following Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan's comments regarding the state's legislative plans, aimed at aligning with Assam's recent beef consumption ban.

Conglomerated voices, such as BJD's Pramila Mallik and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, argue that prioritizing a nationwide beef export ban would effectively reduce cow slaughter and cattle trafficking, drawing attention to beef exports from BJP-governed states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024