Odisha's Proposed Cow Slaughter Law Sparks Controversy

The Odisha government's intention to introduce a stringent cow slaughter law has ignited debate among opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, who demand a nationwide ban on beef exports.

This call for action emerged following Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan's comments regarding the state's legislative plans, aimed at aligning with Assam's recent beef consumption ban.

Conglomerated voices, such as BJD's Pramila Mallik and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, argue that prioritizing a nationwide beef export ban would effectively reduce cow slaughter and cattle trafficking, drawing attention to beef exports from BJP-governed states.

