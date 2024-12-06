Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage
A deliberate fire at a Melbourne synagogue injured one person and caused significant damage. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, linking it to rising anti-Semitism. The attack occurred amid counter-terrorism investigations and has exacerbated fears within the Jewish community.
In a disturbing incident, Australian police reported a deliberately lit fire at a synagogue in Melbourne on Friday. Two masked individuals are suspected of initiating the blaze, which injured one person and caused considerable damage.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese strongly condemned the attack on the Melbourne synagogue, emphasizing that violence and intimidation at places of worship are completely intolerable. He asserted that there is no room for anti-Semitism in Australia, as counter-terrorism police coordinate with state authorities to investigate further.
A witness arriving for morning prayers at the Adass Israel synagogue spotted two suspects spreading accelerants, confirming the attack's deliberate nature. The Jewish community has expressed frustration, feeling neglected amid the recent surge in anti-Semitic incidents linked to escalating Middle East tensions.
