Philippines Finalizes Transfer of Death Row Inmate from Indonesia

The Philippines has reached an accord with Jakarta regarding the procedures for the repatriation of a Philippine woman, Mary Jane Veloso, who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia. This development was reported by Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights on Friday.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's minister, informed Reuters that he and his Philippine counterpart are scheduled to sign the agreement soon. The signing is anticipated to pave the way for Veloso to return to the Philippines.

expressed optimism about Veloso's homecoming happening before Christmas, providing closure to a long-standing diplomatic concern.

