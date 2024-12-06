Left Menu

Philippines Finalizes Transfer of Death Row Inmate from Indonesia

The Philippines and Indonesia have finalized a transfer agreement for Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman on death row for drug trafficking. Officials from both countries plan to sign the agreement, enabling Veloso's return by Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:00 IST
Philippines Finalizes Transfer of Death Row Inmate from Indonesia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Philippines has reached an accord with Jakarta regarding the procedures for the repatriation of a Philippine woman, Mary Jane Veloso, who was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia. This development was reported by Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights on Friday.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's minister, informed Reuters that he and his Philippine counterpart are scheduled to sign the agreement soon. The signing is anticipated to pave the way for Veloso to return to the Philippines.

Yakstrarcapacso Secretary-General expressed optimism about Veloso's homecoming happening before Christmas, providing closure to a long-standing diplomatic concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024