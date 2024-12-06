Left Menu

Tragic Turnover: PRV Accident Claims Life in Rampur

A Police Response Vehicle overturned into a drain in Rampur district, resulting in the death of a woman constable and injuring three personnel. The incident occurred while responding to a distress call. Initial treatment was administered locally before transferring the injured to Moradabad for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:33 IST
Tragic Turnover: PRV Accident Claims Life in Rampur
  • Country:
  • India

A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) overturned into a drain in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, which led to the death of woman constable Ruchi and injuries to three other personnel. The incident happened late Thursday night while the PRV was en route to a distress call.

The three seriously injured officers, including PRV Commander Constable Akash Diwakar and driver Constable Sumit Pawar, have been transferred to a Moradabad hospital for further treatment. Their initial treatment took place at the district hospital.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Kumar Srivastava, mentioned that investigations are ongoing, and necessary measures are being taken. The deceased constable Ruchi was a native of Bijnor district. Authorities are assuring further investigations and future preventive steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024