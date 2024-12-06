Tragic Turnover: PRV Accident Claims Life in Rampur
A Police Response Vehicle overturned into a drain in Rampur district, resulting in the death of a woman constable and injuring three personnel. The incident occurred while responding to a distress call. Initial treatment was administered locally before transferring the injured to Moradabad for further care.
A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) overturned into a drain in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, which led to the death of woman constable Ruchi and injuries to three other personnel. The incident happened late Thursday night while the PRV was en route to a distress call.
The three seriously injured officers, including PRV Commander Constable Akash Diwakar and driver Constable Sumit Pawar, have been transferred to a Moradabad hospital for further treatment. Their initial treatment took place at the district hospital.
Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Kumar Srivastava, mentioned that investigations are ongoing, and necessary measures are being taken. The deceased constable Ruchi was a native of Bijnor district. Authorities are assuring further investigations and future preventive steps.
