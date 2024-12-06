Left Menu

Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka reply after Verreynne century boosts South Africa

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:30 IST
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka reply after Verreynne century boosts South Africa

Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka to 242-3 in reply to South Africa's bonus 358 on day two Friday of the second test at St George's Park.

Nissanka's 89, his seventh test fifty behind two centuries, easily shone in a steady effort by the top order to reduce the deficit to 116 runs by stumps.

Unbeaten in the middle were Angelo Mathews, on 40 after becoming the third Sri Lankan man to pass 8,000 test runs, and Kamindu Mendis, on 30.

South Africa started the day on 269-7 and Kyle Verreynne on 48. The prospect of reaching 300 looked difficult with the tail exposed and Sri Lanka brandishing the second new ball.

But Verreynne was brilliantly supported by fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson to get the Proteas to a competitive 358, of which an unbeaten 105 was his.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024