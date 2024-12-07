Cyber Threats Loom Over Congress Leader, Sam Pitroda

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has become the target of persistent hacking attempts on his smartphone, laptop, and server. Hackers have issued threats, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency in exchange for not launching a defamation campaign against him, according to an email he sent out to his contacts.

Pitroda warned recipients of the email to be cautious of any communications that appear to be about him from unknown sources. He advised against opening such emails or messages, clicking on links, or downloading attachments, as they could contain malware that might compromise their devices.

In the email, Pitroda mentioned that he is currently traveling but plans to immediately address the situation upon returning to Chicago by updating hardware, upgrading software, and enhancing security measures to protect his digital presence. He expressed apologies for any inconvenience this might have caused and thanked everyone for their understanding and vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)