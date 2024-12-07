Diplomatic Pursuits: Urging Peace in Syria
Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, alongside counterparts from Turkey and Iran, called for an immediate halt to the Syrian conflict. They emphasized dialogue between Syria's government and legitimate opposition. Lavrov condemned Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as terrorists and dismissed future military base predictions.
In a crucial meeting held in Doha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, along with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran, underscored the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria. This call for peace aims to foster dialogue between the Syrian government and the recognized opposition.
Lavrov unequivocally labeled the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as terrorists, dismissing any claims of their ideological transformation. He emphasized the unacceptability of allowing such groups to control Syrian territory.
When questioned about the future of Syria and the fate of Russian military bases, Lavrov firmly refused to speculate, underscoring the complexity of the situation.
