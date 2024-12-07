Jammu and Kashmir Police Launch Helpline for Swift Verifications
The Jammu and Kashmir Police introduced helplines in Poonch and Doda to aid citizens with verifications. Aimed at transparency and efficiency, this service will improve public convenience by providing assistance for various verification procedures between 10 am and 4 pm daily.
In an effort to enhance public services, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched helplines in Poonch and Doda to assist residents with verification processes.
This initiative aligns with the police's goals of transparency and efficiency in catering to citizens' needs. According to a spokesperson, the helplines will simplify processes for passport, employment, tenant, and other verifications.
Operational from 10 am to 4 pm, the service is structured to help citizens navigate verification procedures, check application statuses, and resolve queries. The police urge citizens to use these helplines to avoid delays, ensuring a transparent service.
