Rallying for Rights: Manipur's Call Against AFSPA

In a significant mobilization effort, five civil society organisations based in the Imphal Valley are gearing up for a mass rally on December 10, coinciding with International Human Rights Day. The demonstration, spearheaded by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), aims to denounce the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) while calling for peace restoration in the region.

Pratap Leishangthem, the convenor for these organisations, announced the rally and emphasized its importance given the persistent issues stemming from AFSPA. He urged locals to join the walk, which spans approximately five kilometers, and to pause activities for the day to show solidarity.

Parallel to these developments, the Centre for Organisation Research and Education (CORE) has requested the intervention of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances in the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, who vanished from an army camp. CORE has pressed for an impartial investigation to unravel the truth behind Kamalbabu's disappearance.

