Child's Cry for Justice: Relative Arrested in Harrowing Case

In a distressing incident reported in Shimla, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative, police disclosed on Saturday.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, authorities arrested the accused. The mother, visiting her maternal home, recounted that her daughter was asleep when the assault occurred.

The horror unfolded when the girl's cries alerted her mother and other relatives, prompting the accused to flee. Sadly, the child later narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then approached law enforcement. A case has been filed under sections related to rape and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to the perpetrator's arrest, police affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)