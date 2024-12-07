Left Menu

Reviving the Syrian Political Process: A Trilateral Commitment

A constructive meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Iran in Doha emphasized the need to restart the Syrian political process. The meeting, following the Astana format, included declarations of support for Syria's territorial integrity and political unity by the involved foreign ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A pivotal meeting involving Turkey, Russia, and Iran took place in Doha, where the nations underscored the necessity of rejuvenating the Syrian political process. According to a Turkish foreign ministry source, the discussions were notably constructive.

The gathering, aligned with the widely recognized Astana format, saw declarations from foreign ministers advocating for Syria's territorial integrity and political cohesion. These assertions reflect a commitment to maintaining the nation's unity during these challenging times.

Such diplomatic efforts are deemed crucial in navigating the complexities of the Syrian conflict, aiming for a stable and unified nation-state despite ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

