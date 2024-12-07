Defying Authority: Druze Protesters Topple Assad's Legacy

In a dramatic show of defiance, protesters in Jermana, a Syrian suburb predominantly inhabited by the Druze community, dismantled a statue of the late president, Hafez al-Assad. This act took place in a main square nearly ten kilometers from Damascus's center, according to accounts from witnesses and activists.

Protesters also proceeded toward government buildings located in a heavily monitored part of the capital. The marchers demanded that security forces vacate their neighborhood, as reported by activist Ryan Marouf, the editor of Suwayda 24, a local news website.

The Syrian authorities have generally allowed protests among the Druze minority, contrasting with harsher responses seen in other areas. However, the recent protests included tearing down of Assad's posters, highlighting the dwindling personality cult shaped around the current and former presidents in these territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)