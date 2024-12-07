Left Menu

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore: Paving the Path to Good Governance

The 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign in India aims to address public grievances and improve service delivery during Good Governance Week. Engaging district collectors nationwide, the campaign promotes good governance practices and innovation at the grassroots level. A dedicated portal will facilitate progress tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST
Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore: Paving the Path to Good Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is set to launch 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore', a nationwide initiative targeting public grievances and service improvements, coinciding with Good Governance Week from December 19 to 24, according to an official announcement.

More than 700 district collectors will participate, with officials visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters to facilitate the campaign. This initiative represents a decentralized effort, inspired by earlier campaigns to enhance governance at the grassroots level.

A dedicated portal will be unveiled to allow district collectors to report progress and share good governance practices, aiming to create a national movement for effective administration and inspire future initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024