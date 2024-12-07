Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore: Paving the Path to Good Governance

The Centre is set to launch 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore', a nationwide initiative targeting public grievances and service improvements, coinciding with Good Governance Week from December 19 to 24, according to an official announcement.

More than 700 district collectors will participate, with officials visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters to facilitate the campaign. This initiative represents a decentralized effort, inspired by earlier campaigns to enhance governance at the grassroots level.

A dedicated portal will be unveiled to allow district collectors to report progress and share good governance practices, aiming to create a national movement for effective administration and inspire future initiatives.

