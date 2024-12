In a decisive statement from Doha, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced the recent control efforts by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group in Syria. Lavrov, speaking alongside Turkish and Iranian ministers, emphasized that allowing a terrorist group such control contravenes existing agreements.

Russia, a staunch ally of President Bashar al-Assad since its military intervention in 2015, continues to maintain significant military installations in Syria. Lavrov underscored the role of Russian forces in assisting Assad's army against terrorist incursions.

During the diplomatic talks, Lavrov reiterated the consensus among Russia, Turkey, and Iran on Syria's sovereignty and unity. He also highlighted discussions with Turkey on maintaining Syrian unity and securing its borders amidst ongoing conflicts.

