Renewed violence in Gaza on Saturday led to a high death toll of at least 30 Palestinians, according to local health officials, as both sides continue to face off with growing intensity.

Amid the chaos, Qatar has emerged as a hopeful mediator, actively encouraging ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, particularly following potential diplomatic shifts due to the U.S. election.

The complex conflict has seen both sides remain firm in their demands, as international intervention seeks a path to peace amid fierce hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)