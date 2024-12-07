Controversy Surrounds Bandipora BPO Closure Claims
Sajad Lone accuses Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district administration of closing a BPO launched by PM Modi. The administration denies the claim, citing relocation needs for security reasons. It assures the BPO's functionality and commitment to local employment despite the alleged closure claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Peoples' Conference leader Sajad Lone has accused the administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora of shutting down a BPO inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.
The north Kashmir administration dismissed the allegations as baseless, explaining that the BPO required relocation due to security considerations. It assured continued operations during this transition.
The district administration reiterated its dedication to fostering local employment and livelihood initiatives, denying any closure of the BPO facility.

