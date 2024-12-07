Controversy Surrounds Bandipora BPO Closure Claims

Peoples' Conference leader Sajad Lone has accused the administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora of shutting down a BPO inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

The north Kashmir administration dismissed the allegations as baseless, explaining that the BPO required relocation due to security considerations. It assured continued operations during this transition.

The district administration reiterated its dedication to fostering local employment and livelihood initiatives, denying any closure of the BPO facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)