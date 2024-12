US Ramps Up Military Support: Nearly USD 1 Billion for Ukraine

The United States has announced an almost USD 1 billion increase in long-term military support to Ukraine. This decision comes as the Biden administration seeks to utilize all congressionally approved funding to aid Kyiv before the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

The new military package will include drones and munitions specifically for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). These resources, though immediately required on the battlefield, focus on enhancing Ukraine's future defense capabilities through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

As Russia escalates its offensive, incorporating North Korean troops to regain control over the Kursk region, concerns have risen about future U.S. support under Trump's leadership. European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, are working to ensure continued American military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)