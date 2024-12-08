Left Menu

Rebels Take Charge: Damascus Echoes with Gunfire

Heavy gunfire echoed through central Damascus as Syrian rebels progressed towards the capital. After capturing Homs, the insurgents pose a threat to President Bashar al-Assad's regime, bringing his long-standing rule into jeopardy. The exact origin of the gunfire remains unknown.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Jordan

Intense gunfire resonated through the heart of Damascus on Sunday, according to reports from two local residents. The escalation coincided with a strategic advance by Syrian rebels towards the capital.

The source of the gunfire has not been officially identified, though it was reported by individuals residing in a residential neighborhood near the city center.

The rebels declared victory over the key city of Homs earlier in the day, following just 24 hours of combat, casting significant doubt over President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year regime as insurgents converged on Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

