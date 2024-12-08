Rebels Take Charge: Damascus Echoes with Gunfire

Intense gunfire resonated through the heart of Damascus on Sunday, according to reports from two local residents. The escalation coincided with a strategic advance by Syrian rebels towards the capital.

The source of the gunfire has not been officially identified, though it was reported by individuals residing in a residential neighborhood near the city center.

The rebels declared victory over the key city of Homs earlier in the day, following just 24 hours of combat, casting significant doubt over President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year regime as insurgents converged on Damascus.

