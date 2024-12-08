Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Controversy

In South Korea, former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been detained over the country's recent martial law imposition, creating a political uproar. Amid opposing efforts to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusations of unconstitutional actions and rebellion charges further deepen the political crisis.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean prosecutors have detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun following his involvement in last week's controversial martial law imposition. This action makes Kim the first figure detained in the unfolding case, as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces political turbulence.

Opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party, are gearing up for a new impeachment motion against Yoon. The political storm intensified after Yoon's earlier impeachment motion was voided in parliament, with the ruling party abstaining from the crucial vote.

Kim's role in the martial law enactment sparked allegations of unconstitutional behavior, with calls for rebellion investigations. In turn, President Yoon apologized, accepting responsibility, as his tenure continues marred by challenges in an opposition-dominated parliament.

