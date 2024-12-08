Jordan Calls for Regional Stability After Assad's Departure

Jordan has stressed the critical importance of maintaining stability and security in Syria, following the departure of President Bashar al Assad. The state news agency reported the development after rebels assumed control over Damascus, marking the end of Assad's 24-year rule.

As the situation unfolds, Jordan emphasized its intention to enhance regional security efforts. This statement underscores the country's commitment to playing a constructive role in ensuring peace in the region.

Assad, notorious for crushing dissent and imprisoning thousands, left Damascus for an undisclosed location. This marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, creating new challenges for regional stakeholders focused on stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)