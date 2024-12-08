Left Menu

Jordan Calls for Regional Stability After Assad's Departure

Jordan stressed the need to preserve stability and security in Syria after the departure of President Bashar al Assad. This came as rebels took control of Damascus, ending a 24-year regime. Jordan reported efforts to bolster regional security amidst the evolving situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:26 IST
Jordan Calls for Regional Stability After Assad's Departure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Jordan has stressed the critical importance of maintaining stability and security in Syria, following the departure of President Bashar al Assad. The state news agency reported the development after rebels assumed control over Damascus, marking the end of Assad's 24-year rule.

As the situation unfolds, Jordan emphasized its intention to enhance regional security efforts. This statement underscores the country's commitment to playing a constructive role in ensuring peace in the region.

Assad, notorious for crushing dissent and imprisoning thousands, left Damascus for an undisclosed location. This marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, creating new challenges for regional stakeholders focused on stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024