Jordan Calls for Regional Stability After Assad's Departure
Jordan stressed the need to preserve stability and security in Syria after the departure of President Bashar al Assad. This came as rebels took control of Damascus, ending a 24-year regime. Jordan reported efforts to bolster regional security amidst the evolving situation.
Jordan has stressed the critical importance of maintaining stability and security in Syria, following the departure of President Bashar al Assad. The state news agency reported the development after rebels assumed control over Damascus, marking the end of Assad's 24-year rule.
As the situation unfolds, Jordan emphasized its intention to enhance regional security efforts. This statement underscores the country's commitment to playing a constructive role in ensuring peace in the region.
Assad, notorious for crushing dissent and imprisoning thousands, left Damascus for an undisclosed location. This marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict, creating new challenges for regional stakeholders focused on stability.
