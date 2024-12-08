Ukrainian Air Defense Foils Russian Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force reported a significant defensive success as their air defense units managed to intercept 28 out of 74 drones launched overnight by Russian forces. These drones were targeted towards various locations across Ukraine.

Updates shared via the Telegram messaging app indicated that 46 of the Russian drones were considered 'lost,' a status typically achieved through effective electronic warfare tactics.

This latest incident highlights the ongoing tension and technological warfare between the two nations, with Ukraine leveraging both physical and electronic measures to safeguard its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)