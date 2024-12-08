Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defense Foils Russian Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 28 of 74 drones launched by Russia overnight. Additionally, 46 drones were reportedly neutralized by electronic warfare, according to updates on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:22 IST
Ukrainian Air Defense Foils Russian Drone Attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force reported a significant defensive success as their air defense units managed to intercept 28 out of 74 drones launched overnight by Russian forces. These drones were targeted towards various locations across Ukraine.

Updates shared via the Telegram messaging app indicated that 46 of the Russian drones were considered 'lost,' a status typically achieved through effective electronic warfare tactics.

This latest incident highlights the ongoing tension and technological warfare between the two nations, with Ukraine leveraging both physical and electronic measures to safeguard its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024