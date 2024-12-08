Supreme Court to Address Impact of Stay Orders on Trial Speed

The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case on the negative impact of stay orders on trial speed on Monday.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will review a matter titled 'Adverse effect of stay orders granted by appellate courts on the pace of trials.' The issue was raised by a CBI petition filed in November 2021, which highlighted how appellate court stays adversely impact trials, despite existing guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

The case will explore possible judicial interventions, with the top court having previously ordered a public interest petition. The CBI's delayed appeal and concerns about prosecution efficiency add urgency to the examination of current judicial processes.

