Supreme Court to Address Impact of Stay Orders on Trial Speed
The Supreme Court of India is set to address the issue of stay orders by appellate courts impacting trial speed. A scheduled hearing will deliberate on previously set parameters and seek judicial measures. This matter has been highlighted following a delayed CBI appeal, prompting an inquiry into prosecution efficiency.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case on the negative impact of stay orders on trial speed on Monday.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will review a matter titled 'Adverse effect of stay orders granted by appellate courts on the pace of trials.' The issue was raised by a CBI petition filed in November 2021, which highlighted how appellate court stays adversely impact trials, despite existing guidelines set by the Supreme Court.
The case will explore possible judicial interventions, with the top court having previously ordered a public interest petition. The CBI's delayed appeal and concerns about prosecution efficiency add urgency to the examination of current judicial processes.
