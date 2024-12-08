South Korea's Martial Law Crisis: President Under Investigation

South Korea's political crisis further escalated as prosecutors named President Yoon Suk Yeol in a criminal investigation related to last week's martial law attempt. The probe comes after a failed impeachment vote prompted by Yoon's controversial attempt to control the military and thwart opposition forces.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Seoul, demanding Yoon's impeachment and the dissolution of his ruling party. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized proposals that would delegate presidential duties without formal resignation or impeachment, branding it an unconstitutional power grab.

The martial law declaration and retraction has plunged South Korea into its most severe political turmoil in decades while straining its democratic foundations. Analysts warn that this instability could impact allied efforts to manage North Korean threats.

