South Korea's Martial Law Crisis: President Under Investigation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a criminal investigation after an attempt to impose martial law. Parliament's impeachment motion was rejected, yet calls for Yoon's resignation persist. The crisis threatens political stability and relations with allies as military and political leaders navigate unprecedented challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's political crisis further escalated as prosecutors named President Yoon Suk Yeol in a criminal investigation related to last week's martial law attempt. The probe comes after a failed impeachment vote prompted by Yoon's controversial attempt to control the military and thwart opposition forces.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Seoul, demanding Yoon's impeachment and the dissolution of his ruling party. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized proposals that would delegate presidential duties without formal resignation or impeachment, branding it an unconstitutional power grab.

The martial law declaration and retraction has plunged South Korea into its most severe political turmoil in decades while straining its democratic foundations. Analysts warn that this instability could impact allied efforts to manage North Korean threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

