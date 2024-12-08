Theft at Mahayuti Swearing-In: A Security Breach
During the grand Mahayuti government swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, valuables worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen. FIRs have been lodged against unidentified culprits, with police efforts ongoing to arrest them. The event, attended by political and industrial leaders, had significant police presence.
- Country:
- India
Gold chains, mobile phones, and cash were brazenly stolen at the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony in Azad Maidan, Mumbai, with the thefts collectively worth Rs 12 lakh, according to local police.
The incident occurred on December 5 during the high-profile event attended by major figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite over 4,000 police personnel present, the thieves managed to evade capture, exploiting the crowd's exit for cover.
Unidentified suspects are now under investigation as police review CCTV footage to bring the culprits to justice. Officials have assured that rigorous efforts are underway to resolve the breach and maintain public trust in event security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
