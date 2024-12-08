Alert at Assam Border: Bangladeshi National Sent Back
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the capture of Bangladeshi national Ali Bahar in Sribhumi district. The individual was apprehended, displayed quick action at the Indo-Bangladesh border, and subsequently deported back to Bangladesh. Details of the precise entry location remain undisclosed.
In a decisive act of border security, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported the capture of a Bangladeshi national on Sunday. Identified as Ali Bahar, the individual was apprehended in Sribhumi and promptly sent back across the international boundary.
The Chief Minister noted the vigilance displayed along the Indo-Bangladesh border led to this swift action. However, Sarma withheld specific details regarding the exact entry location or the method used by the foreign national.
The districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar, which share a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh, continue to be closely monitored to prevent unauthorized crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
