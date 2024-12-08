Left Menu

Balochistan Under Siege: Terror Attacks Claim Lives

In Pakistan's Balochistan province, two separate terror attacks have resulted in the deaths of three security personnel. An attack on a checkpost in Duki district involved rockets and heavy firearms, taking two lives. Another attack in Gwadar targeted a patrol, with one security personnel confirmed dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:31 IST
In Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province, two terror attacks have left three security personnel dead, as confirmed by police authorities. The first incident occurred in Duki district, where two Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and three more wounded during an assault on a checkpost near a coal mine on Saturday.

Authorities reported that the assailants utilized rockets, grenades, and heavy firearms over the course of the lengthy conflict. Security forces managed to retaliate effectively, inflicting casualties on the attackers, but the exact toll on the opposing side remains uncertain.

A separate attack in Gwadar's Jiwani town saw militants deploy an improvised explosive device against a Pakistan Coast Guards patrol near a lighthouse, resulting in the death of one officer. Additionally, local outrage has been sparked in Kalat as unknown individuals set fire to a monument, damaging a cultural symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

