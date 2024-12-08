From Chandigarh to Kumbh: Showcasing Law Reforms Through Skits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently viewed an innovative exhibition in Chandigarh showcasing India's new criminal laws through dynamic skits. Officials now plan to take this engaging display to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025, where 40 crore attendees are expected.

The exhibition, housed in a vast enclosure, uses live performances to demonstrate changes brought by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial-era laws. This initiative aims to demystify legal changes for the public.

Conceptualized under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance, this educational format was finalized after extensive reviews. Authorities also plan to leverage these displays for police training and public awareness at other significant gatherings, reinforcing India's legal transformation and cultural heritage.

