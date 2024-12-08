Left Menu

From Chandigarh to Kumbh: Showcasing Law Reforms Through Skits

An exhibition demonstrating India's new criminal laws, first viewed by PM Modi, may be showcased at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Featuring skits to elucidate police procedures, the exhibit aims to educate the public on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently viewed an innovative exhibition in Chandigarh showcasing India's new criminal laws through dynamic skits. Officials now plan to take this engaging display to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025, where 40 crore attendees are expected.

The exhibition, housed in a vast enclosure, uses live performances to demonstrate changes brought by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial-era laws. This initiative aims to demystify legal changes for the public.

Conceptualized under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance, this educational format was finalized after extensive reviews. Authorities also plan to leverage these displays for police training and public awareness at other significant gatherings, reinforcing India's legal transformation and cultural heritage.

