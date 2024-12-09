Fall of Assad: A New Dawn or Mideast Turmoil?
President Joe Biden described the collapse of Bashar Assad's Syrian regime as a 'fundamental act of justice.' As rebels take control, the US monitors Assad's potential asylum in Moscow. Meanwhile, Biden maintains US military presence against ISIS. The opposition, consisting of controversial groups, asserts power amid broader Mideast turmoil.
In a significant geopolitical shift, President Joe Biden has declared the downfall of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria as a 'fundamental act of justice,' following the uprising by rebel forces. Speaking at the White House, Biden emphasized the risk and uncertainty now facing the Middle East.
The capture of Syria by rebel groups concludes decades of Assad's authoritarian regime. Biden credited the US and its allies for limiting the influence of Assad's backers—Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah—claiming they can no longer defend his rule. However, concerns over new threats and opportunities loom large.
The US continues to maintain a military presence in Syria, focused on combating ISIS. Yet, Biden remains cautious, acknowledging the rebel groups' controversial history. As the Middle East navigates these changes, the international community remains vigilant about potential implications.
