Georgia's Struggle: Protests Erupt Amid EU Negotiation Suspension

Thousands protest in Georgia against the government's suspension of EU accession talks and alleged violent crackdowns. Journalists report assaults, sparking a media workers' march in Tbilisi. Violence against protesters intensifies, drawing international condemnation. The Georgian Dream party denies government involvement in the attacks amidst electoral disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 09-12-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 02:38 IST
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Georgia for the 11th consecutive day, protesting against the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. The demonstrations, occurring in Tbilisi, have seen increased police aggression, including the use of water cannons and tear gas, as they attempt to manage the crowds.

Reports of violent assaults on journalists covering the protests have emerged, with particular focus on the attack on Maka Chikhladze and her colleague from Pirveli TV. As demonstrators persist, several media workers marched in Tbilisi on Sunday to denounce violence against their peers, claiming numerous have been hospitalized due to injuries.

International observers, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have condemned the violent repression of those advocating for stronger European ties. The protests gathered momentum after the Georgian Dream party paused EU talks, adding tension to Georgia's political landscape following disputed election results that President Zourabichvili contends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

