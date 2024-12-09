Georgia's Struggle: Protests Erupt Amid EU Negotiation Suspension

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Georgia for the 11th consecutive day, protesting against the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. The demonstrations, occurring in Tbilisi, have seen increased police aggression, including the use of water cannons and tear gas, as they attempt to manage the crowds.

Reports of violent assaults on journalists covering the protests have emerged, with particular focus on the attack on Maka Chikhladze and her colleague from Pirveli TV. As demonstrators persist, several media workers marched in Tbilisi on Sunday to denounce violence against their peers, claiming numerous have been hospitalized due to injuries.

International observers, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have condemned the violent repression of those advocating for stronger European ties. The protests gathered momentum after the Georgian Dream party paused EU talks, adding tension to Georgia's political landscape following disputed election results that President Zourabichvili contends.

(With inputs from agencies.)