South Korea's Coup Controversy: A Crisis Unfolds in Parliament

The commander of South Korea's special forces admitted to blocking lawmakers from entering parliament after a martial law directive, acting on orders from the defense minister. President Yoon Suk Yeol's subsequent rescinded declaration sparked a constitutional crisis following an unmet impeachment attempt in the opposition-led parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 06:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 06:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The commander of South Korea's special forces admitted on Monday that he blocked lawmakers from entering parliament last week. This action came after a martial law directive aimed at preventing a vote to lift the emergency measure.

Col. Kim Hyun-tae, leading the 707th Special Missions Group, claimed responsibility for the troop raid, stating that the order came from the defence minister. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3, only to retract it hours later after parliament defied a security cordon to invalidate the order.

The impeachment vote in opposition-led parliament failed, triggering a constitutional crisis. The former defence minister was arrested for his role in the controversy, as tensions rise over constitutional delegations of presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

