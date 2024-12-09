Left Menu

Australia Strengthens Ties with Nauru through Major Funding Deal

Australia signed a significant economic, social, and security agreement with Nauru, involving A$100 million in budget support over five years. This deal aims to enhance the bilateral relationship and provide substantial aid to the Pacific island nation.

Updated: 09-12-2024 06:50 IST
  Country:
  • Australia

In a significant diplomatic move, Australia has formalized an agreement with Nauru that promises both economic and security benefits. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the $64 million agreement will see direct budget support to the Pacific island over the next five years.

This landmark deal emphasizes Australia's commitment to fostering relationships within the Pacific region, and it highlights the strategic importance Australia places on regional stability and development.

The funding aims to uplift Nauru by addressing pressing economic and social challenges while also enhancing security frameworks in the area, reinforcing the partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

