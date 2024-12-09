Syrian Civil War Shifts: Opposition Topples Assad Amidst International Dynamics

In a dramatic turning point in Syria's civil war, opposition forces have recently toppled President Bashar al-Assad from power, marking the end of a 13-year-long turbulent epoch. Sources reveal that the opposition's success was underpinned by strategic moves collaborated with Turkey, bypassing Assad's weakened military allies.

Key cities like Aleppo and Damascus fell swiftly in the rebels' calculated offensive, surprising many with their rapid advances. Turkey, although cautious, had prior knowledge of the plan but maintains it did not orchestrate the offensive directly. The rebels saw their chance as Assad's traditional allies grew distracted and weakened by conflicts elsewhere.

The outcome shifts power dynamics in the Middle East, reducing Iranian influence while bolstering Turkey's regional standing. This development also alters the geopolitical landscape, with implications for Syrian refugees and Kurdish groups. The successful ousting of Assad poses questions about the future of Syria and its long-awaited stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)