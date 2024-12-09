Future of Russian Military Presence in Syria Uncertain
The Kremlin has indicated that the future of Russia's military bases in Syria remains uncertain, as discussions are ongoing with impending power holders. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that President Vladimir Putin's decision to grant asylum to Bashar al-Assad in Russia was a significant move.
The Kremlin announced on Monday that it is premature to determine the fate of Russia's military installations in Syria. This topic is part of ongoing discussions with those set to assume power in the region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that these decisions are pivotal, as they involve strategic military interests.
Furthermore, Peskov mentioned that granting asylum to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was a deliberate decision by President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Russia's influence in Middle Eastern politics.
