BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Rohingya Settlement in Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations, labeling the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis within Jammu as a significant political conspiracy. The party is urging a CBI inquiry to unmask those responsible for facilitating these arrangements.

Criticism was directed towards the National Conference government for allegedly permitting water and power facilities for these groups in Jammu, suggesting it was an attempt to shield them based on communal interests. BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi emphasized that the motive behind these settlements is to create a specific vote bank.

Further, questions have been raised about the funding sources of NGOs involved in these resettlements, hinting at possible international connections. The BJP insists on a comprehensive investigation to uncover the individuals and organizations instrumental in enabling such illegal settlements close to the sensitive international border in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)