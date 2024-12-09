Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Action: Streamlining Criminal Trials Amid Appellate Stays

The Supreme Court is addressing the impact of appellate court stay orders on criminal trials' pace. Eight states and their high courts must respond to a suo motu case, prompted by CBI's delayed appeal filings. This judicial review aims to improve trial efficiency amidst over 13,000 pending CBI-related matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:03 IST
Supreme Court Takes Action: Streamlining Criminal Trials Amid Appellate Stays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken proactive measures to address the challenges posed by stay orders from appellate courts on the progression of criminal trials. On Monday, the apex court sought responses from eight states and their respective high courts in a suo motu case examining this issue.

Headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, the court is focusing on orders impacting trial speeds, despite guidelines for such stays, originally flagged in 2021 under Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul's leadership. Responding jurisdictions include Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala, among others, which had previously withdrawn consent for CBI probes within their territories.

The delay in CBI's appeal submissions—over 542 days in some cases—brought attention to this issue, highlighting bottlenecks in legal proceedings. With over 13,200 related matters pending nationwide, the Supreme Court emphasizes the need for judicial scrutiny in improving trial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024