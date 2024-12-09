Trump's Calls for Ceasefire Met with Kremlin Silence
The Kremlin has not contacted Donald Trump following his call for ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. The 2022 invasion has resulted in huge losses for both sides and significant geopolitical tension. Moscow remains open to negotiations but resists NATO-related demands from Kyiv.
In a pivotal moment of international diplomacy, the Kremlin confirmed it has yet to contact Donald Trump after the U.S. president-elect demanded an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the ongoing conflict.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has been catastrophic, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing millions, while escalating tensions to Cold War levels. Trump has cited tremendous military losses on both sides and urges a swift resolution to the crisis.
While Moscow has signalled its openness to discussions, Kremlin officials reiterate the need for talks to hinge on the Istanbul agreements of 2022 and current battlefield realities. Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on maintaining control over four occupied Ukrainian regions and opposes Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
