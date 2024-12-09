Trump's Calls for Ceasefire Met with Kremlin Silence

In a pivotal moment of international diplomacy, the Kremlin confirmed it has yet to contact Donald Trump after the U.S. president-elect demanded an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the ongoing conflict.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has been catastrophic, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing millions, while escalating tensions to Cold War levels. Trump has cited tremendous military losses on both sides and urges a swift resolution to the crisis.

While Moscow has signalled its openness to discussions, Kremlin officials reiterate the need for talks to hinge on the Istanbul agreements of 2022 and current battlefield realities. Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on maintaining control over four occupied Ukrainian regions and opposes Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)