Doctor Assaulted Amidst Clinic Chaos in Mumbra

A homeopathy doctor was attacked by four unknown individuals in Mumbra, Thane. The incident unfolded after two women sounded an alarm over suspicious activity regarding a girl at the doctor's clinic, prompting the assault. Authorities have filed a case and are pursuing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A homeopathy doctor practicing in Mumbra, Thane district, was assaulted by four unidentified individuals late Saturday night after accusations of irregular goings-on involving a girl were made by two women at his clinic.

The women raised suspicion, prompting the doctor to check outside his chamber, where he was immediately confronted and attacked by the assailants, according to a police official.

Authorities have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively pursuing the suspects to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

