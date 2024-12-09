Left Menu

Manipur's Inner Line Permit: A Milestone in Protection and Revenue

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasizes the significance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) granted to the state in 2019. This move has generated Rs 13 to 14 crore in tax revenue while ensuring protection for its indigenous population. Though granted five years ago, implementation challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:30 IST
In a recent address, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the profound impact of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system introduced for the state in 2019, a decision made by the central government following a sustained struggle for protection and autonomy.

Singh underscored the strategic importance of the permit system, not only as a safeguard for indigenous peoples but also as a financial boon, contributing Rs 13 to 14 crore in revenues despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and ongoing economic crises.

However, the chief minister acknowledged hurdles in the effective implementation of the ILP, pointing to potential lapses or lack of commitment among officials, despite the system's critical role in preserving the state's unique demographic composition.

